Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160.60 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $160.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.05 or 0.00014215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00197427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.28220483 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 855 active market(s) with $184,065,095.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

