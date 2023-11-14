United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 8,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.52. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 22.85%.

UG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

