United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,735 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $229.50. 58,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,826. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.