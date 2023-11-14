UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00011441 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $534,650.55 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00197139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,541,955 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,544,891.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.082297 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $586,314.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

