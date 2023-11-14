Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Uxin Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of UXIN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 42,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,010. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
