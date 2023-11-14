Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $91,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VEA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. 3,719,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

