Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.32. 404,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

