Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,809. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

