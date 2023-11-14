Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 626,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 664,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,626. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

