Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,811. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.30. The company has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

