Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.20 million.

VREX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 652,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,135. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $784.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $6,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 178,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

