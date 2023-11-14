VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 146,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,701. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 165.08% and a negative net margin of 6,541.54%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 601,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Further Reading

