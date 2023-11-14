Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Trading Up 6.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Via Renewables stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,907. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

