Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Via Renewables stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,907. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
