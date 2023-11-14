Vincent Joseph Galifi Sells 40,500 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$3,037,500.00.

Shares of MG traded up C$3.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

