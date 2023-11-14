Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

