VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VirTra by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VirTra by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VirTra by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VirTra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTSI. TheStreet lowered VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

VirTra Trading Up 2.9 %

VTSI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.