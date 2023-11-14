Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Blue Whale Capital LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Whale Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 7.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Performance
V traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.21. 1,679,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,525. The stock has a market cap of $460.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.28 and a 200 day moving average of $235.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $250.06.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
