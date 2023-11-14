Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vitalhub traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 126979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Price Performance

About Vitalhub

The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.52 million, a PE ratio of 334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.74.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.