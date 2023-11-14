Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vitalhub traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 126979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.
Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.
