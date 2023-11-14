Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $177.50 million and $43.49 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00017761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,583.87 or 1.00053819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011385 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

