Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 0.1%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.05 and last traded at C$19.05. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.31. The firm has a market cap of C$617.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of C$44.90 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

