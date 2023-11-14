WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the October 15th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

Shares of WLGS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 28,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,239. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

