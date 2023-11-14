Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

