Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
