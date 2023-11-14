Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immunic by 1,143.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
