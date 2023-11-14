Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK):

11/1/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/24/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $82.00.

10/2/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.05. 2,013,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

