Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK):
- 11/1/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/30/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
- 10/24/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/13/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/9/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $82.00.
- 10/2/2023 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
NYSE:SWK traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.05. 2,013,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.32.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
