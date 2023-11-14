Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386,896. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

