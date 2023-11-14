Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin Acquires 2,800 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$20,273.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 3.2 %

WDO stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.42. 396,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,993. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

