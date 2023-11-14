Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,220,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $245,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.64. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.
Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock valued at $381,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.