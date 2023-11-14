Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,220,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $245,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.64. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock valued at $381,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

