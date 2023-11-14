Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Where Food Comes From worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WFCF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.64. Where Food Comes From has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

