Whirlpool Co. (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $15.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

