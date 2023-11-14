Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WVVI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 3,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

