Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 23.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

