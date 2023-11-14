WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $426.73 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $426.73 million and $20.92 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,761,074,390 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

