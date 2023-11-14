World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $67.92 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $67.92 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000124 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,838,754 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.