WOW-token 24 Hour Volume Hits $380.50 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.47 million and $380.50 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003350 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02239958 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $230.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

