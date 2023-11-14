Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Tops $0.10

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and $3.03 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,675,096,692 coins and its circulating supply is 88,675,005,324 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,678,011,199.72264 with 88,677,997,086.02937 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10610072 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,408,309.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

