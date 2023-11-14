XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $773,433.55 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $50.18 million and $773,433.55 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,273.99 or 1.00033273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005993 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00370272 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $936,325.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

