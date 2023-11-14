Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 313,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $233.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

