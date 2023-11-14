ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 27,397 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 375% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,768 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 2,793,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.