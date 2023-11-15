3,900 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,208. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $433.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

