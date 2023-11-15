3M Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

3M has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 3M to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

MMM stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

