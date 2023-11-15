3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.49% of 3M worth $270,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after buying an additional 236,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

