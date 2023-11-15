5,321 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 696,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

