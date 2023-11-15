812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. 812575 (SGF.TO) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 73,804 shares changing hands.
812575 (SGF.TO) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18.
About 812575 (SGF.TO)
Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 812575 (SGF.TO)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for 812575 (SGF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 812575 (SGF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.