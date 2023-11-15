A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,297,592. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 120.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 281,890 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 63.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 176,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 940,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 47.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,378. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.