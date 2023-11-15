Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,319,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

ACN traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $323.45. 691,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,224. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

