Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

ABOS stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.77. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 41,949 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $272,249.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.