Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 276.81% from the company’s current price.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ACXP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,704. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
