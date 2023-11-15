Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82,401 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.6% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,263,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,284,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a PE ratio of 999.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

