Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

