Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $31,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

